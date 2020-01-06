Share:

LAHORE - Light rain in Lahore and other parts of the Punjab province on Sunday lowered the temperature and brought relief for the people especially those commuters who were facing difficulties due to smog.

According to the metrological department, strong westerly wave is approaching western parts of the country and likely to affect lower and central parts during the next 24 hours as well.

Under the present weather conditions, more rain is expected in different cities of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next couple of days. Rains are also expected at isolated places of upper KP, upper Sindh, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan during the next two days. However, cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Also, rain or snowfall is expected in northern parts of Balochistan (Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Harnai and Pashin) on Monday. Heavy snowfall, average 02 feet, in Quetta, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah and Pashin districts may disrupt normal life and transportations in these areas.

Widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday night to Tuesday Night. Similarly, rain is also expected in districts of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Shikarpur on Monday. Light rain is also expected in Karachi on Monday Night.