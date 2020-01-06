Share:

NANKANA SAHIB - Minister for Interior Brigadier (r) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Sunday said that Nankana Sahib was the best example where inter-faith harmony could be witnessed, but the incident that took place there was distorted by international media.

He expressed these views in a media talk here. Provincial Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Mahindar Pal Singh and other Sikh leaders accompanied him on the occasion.

Terming the Nankana incident as enemies’ conspiracy to dent integrity and brotherhood of the country, the interior minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s and our sympathies are with the Sikh community.”

He said that a case had been registered, and assured that the accused persons would be dealt in accordance with the law.

He said he had come here on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to give clarification on the unfortunate incident.

He said that Nankana district hosted more minorities than any other district of Pakistan.

Brig (r) Ijaz was of the view that those going against the religious tolerance were biggest enemies of the country, asserting that print and electronic media as well as social media would expose the truth and facts of the incident.

He expressed the resolve that he would continue to serve the nation, including the people belonging to minority communities.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran and PTI government took such measures for the minority communities, which had never been taken in the past. “Today, Guru Gobind’s birthday is celebrated, and I and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed are lucky to have participated in it,” he said.

On this occasion, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that he had come here along with other government seniors to express solidarity with the Sikh community and assured them that such incident would not recur.

He regretted that a petty local issue was exaggerated and falsified by Indian media and anti-Pakistan forces, which was highly condemnable.

He, however, said situation in India was also exposed to the entire world, and tyrannies against the Muslims and minorities of India were being condemned by the international community. “Contrary to this, Pakistan is ensuring the provision of rights to its minorities, including Sikhs, which is evident from the projects such as Kartarpur Corridor and many other initiatives of the PTI government for the minorities,” he added.

He assured that those found involved in the incident would be dealt as per law of the land.

It is worth mentioning here that two days ago, two groups of Muslims scuffled with each other, while police rushed to the spot and arrested those quarreling with each other.

However, one of the groups staged a protest demonstration in front of Gurdwara Jamam Asthan and also blocked the Railway Road for four hours for the release of their arrested fellows.

Taking advantage of the situation, Indian media and anti-Pakistan forces attempted to paint this incident as a communal issue.