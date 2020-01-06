Share:

LAHORE - As the PTI government is wrestling with complex economic problems in times of unprecedented inflation, one of its ministers, Mr Fawad Ch Sunday showed his wrestling skills at a high profile wedding ceremony here.

The minister impressed the esteemed guests by hitting a knockout punch at Anchorperson Mubashir Lucman as the two had a scuffle over an alleged video of the former with a famous social media star. They went for each other with their fists and had to be pulled apart by other guests. Poor Lucman was no match to muscular strength of the all powerful minister who knocked him off balance and he fell on the ground within seconds. Minister’s bodyguard also thrashed the anchorperson during the scuffle.

“Where is the video? Where is the video?” the minister kept shouting at Lucman as he punched him repeatedly like an experienced wrestler.

It happened at the Walima ceremony of Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari’s son at Model Town. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar, senior PTI leaders Jehangir Khan Tareen, Ishaq Khaqwani, federal and provincial ministers and administrative secretaries were in attendance among other high profile guests.

Fawad Ch roughs up TV anchorperson

“Look! What has he done!. It is really shocking [for me],” Mubashir Lucman told this scribe as he tried to get over the shock after the incident. Lucman later went to Mohsin Leghari to tell him as to how he had been roughed up by a powerful minister.

It is the second incident of its kind in the last five months involving the same minister. Fawad Ch had thrashed another Anchorperson Sami Ibrahim at a wedding ceremony in Faisalabad five months back. The video of that incident went viral on the social media at that time.

Strangely enough, Fawad Ch has justified his action saying he did it in self -defence. “If you level false allegations without proofs, you should be ready for retaliation,” he told a news channel on Sunday evening. The minister claimed Lucman had no such video in possession. “He did a programme on his YouTube channel yesterday just to increase the ratings,” he said.

The minister said that Mubashir Lucman did a programme on his YouTube channel yesterday involving him in a video scandal with Hareem Shah. He termed the allegations totally baseless and asked the interior ministry and the FIA to probe the matter through forensic examination.

Citing government’s inaction in respect of his earlier complaint lodged against another TV Anchor Sami Ibrahim, the minister said: “If the government departments don’t fulfill their responsibilities, then one has to take such actions by oneself,” he said.