MIRPURKHAS - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India a country of Hitler and his controversial citizenship law is an attack on religious minorities, said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Addressing a huge rally entitled ‘Caravan Diffa Yakjahiti Rally’ that marched from Hyderabad to Khokhrapar Zero Point via Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot, he said this rally was a solid proof of solidarity with the Kashmiris and Indian Muslim community. He said this rally also expressed full support and solidarity with the brave Armed Forces of Pakistan.

He said the Modi is engaged in state-sponsored terrorism in India, as well as, in occupied Kashmir. He said Modi has made secular state of India a state of Hitler. He said in Pakistan the minorities enjoy their full rights and they live in peace and security. He said Modi cannot suppress the voice of freedom lover Kashmiris despite all sorts of shameful atrocities and human rights violations.

PTI MNA Jay Pirkash said we have proved our love for Pakistan. He said minorities are completely safe and secure in Pakistan and living a peaceful life. He said India occupation army would face defeat in Kashmir.

MPA Saanju Gangwani said we were showing Modi how Hindu and other religious communities were safe in Pakistan. He said we were ready to sacrifice our lives for the sake of nation and country. However, a large number of people including members of minority community attended the rally. They raised pro-Pakistan slogans and set an effigy of Modi on fire.

MPA Dua Bhutto, Advocate Bhagwandas and others leaders were also present, besides a huge number of Jeelani Jamaat and Ghousiya Jamaat.