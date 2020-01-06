Share:

ISLAMABAD - More matches were played on the second day of the 2nd Jubilee Insurance U-16 National Junior Championship 2020, currently underway here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Sunday. In the first match of the morning, Malik Muzammil Khan (KP) beat S Muhammad Muzammil (Pjb) 3-1, winning 64-37, 26-65, 52-38 and 57-24 while S Shamir Ali (Sindh) beat Muhammad Musa (KP) 3-1, 43-47, 73-18, 60-21 and 52-24, Amanullah (Bal) beat Sharjeel Awan (KP) 3-1, 46-26, 59-33, 36-53 and 67-28, Shabban Butt (Pjb) beat Zulqarnain Abbasi (Isb) 3-0, 53-27, 42-13 and 60-29, Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) beat Khubab Warsi (Sindh) 3-0, 80-13, 76-3 and 63-6, Zubair Tahir (Pjb) beat IftikharAli (Bal) 3-0, 61-2, 62-45, 62-22, Faheem Liaqat of KP made huge upset as he beat Haroon Saleem (Sindh) 3-2, 42-66, 79-45, 70-33, 41-83 and 56-25, Zain Ali (Pjb) beat Imaad Rafiq (Sindh) 3-0, 41-0, 73-65 and 62-38, Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) beat S Shamir Ali (Sindh) 3-0, 69-16, 82-0 (67) and 71-28, S Muhammad Muzammil (Pjb) beat Muhammad Musa (KP) 3-0, 48-22, 61-47 and 57-9; Adnan Aslam made upset against Zulqarnain Abbasi (Isb) winning 3-0, 57-39, 61-39 and 61-30, Shabban Butt (Pjb) beat Sharjeel Awan (KP) 3-1, 44-63, 47-11, 63-51 and 43-14.