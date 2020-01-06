Share:

An application was filed against Fawad Chaudhry , Federal Minister for Science and Technology on Monday by journalist Musbashir Luqman in Lahore's Model Town police station.

It was alleged by the anchorperson that Fawad Chaudhry and his guards had subjected him to torture and pushed him at Mohsin Leghari's son's wedding, MPA for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI).

In the application, it was claimed that the problem was resolved by PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen and Ishaq Khakwani. Luqman has urged the police to launch legal action against the minister on the basis of the harassment that he has faced.

When contacted, the police had acknowledged the application and assured Mubashir Luqman that the matter would be handled.