Tump is the big tehsil of district Turbat there whole population is more than one lakh but their civil hospital lack of their experience doctors. There neighbor villager people always comes their for treatment but their is no doctors to treat the patient in a proper way. Sometimes emergency and pregnancy cases do happen due to dearth of well experience doctors some people lost their precious lives. These kinds of dangerous tragedies affect their family and society.

I request to the government this hospital needs the medical experience this should be provide no time saving one human is protecting to all humanity.

JASIM KARIM,

Kech.