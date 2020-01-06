Share:

TEHRAN - The military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader said Sunday that his country’s response to the killing by the United States of one its most influential commanders will certainly be a military response “against military sites.”

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Hossein Dehghan, the military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, said: “The response for sure will be military and against military sites.”

Dehghan, a former defence minister, is the main military adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and is very close to the Supreme Leader.

“Let me tell you one thing: Our leadership has officially announced that we have never been seeking war and we will not be seeking war,” Dehghan said. “It was America that has started the war. Therefore, they should accept appropriate reactions to their actions. The only thing that can end this period of war is for the Americans to receive a blow that is equal to the blow they have inflicted. Afterward they should not seek a new cycle.”

“[Trump] doesn’t know international law. He doesn’t recognise UN resolutions either. Basically he is a veritable gangster and a gambler. He is no politician he has no mental stability,” Dehghan said.

Making reference to United National resolution 2347 which condemns the unlawful destruction of cultural heritage, Dehghan said “if [Trump] wants to imposed rule, logic and rationality over his decision he should accept that he is a war criminal and must be tried in a relevant court.”

Asked what would happen if Trump were to carry out his threat to strike any of Iran’s cultural sites, Dehghan said “for sure no American military staff, no American political centre, no American military base, no American vessel will be safe. And they are accessible to us.”