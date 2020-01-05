Share:

LOS ANGELES-Pink has pledged to donate $500,000 to those battling the Australian wildfires.

The ‘Just Give Me A Reason’ hitmaker has vowed to donate the hefty amount to help support the terrible fires Down Under as well as encouraging others to donate too.

Sharing links to where others can donate to her seven million Instagram followers, Pink captioned it: ‘’I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.

Also pledging their support for those working to limit the devastation of the fires include Naomi Watts, Hugh Jackman and ‘Suicide Squad’ star Jai Courtney

Naomi wrote: ‘’This was my last eve in Byron, NSW, Australia. To get a sense of how beautiful the wildlife regularly sounds... Please turn up the volume. The fires have been truly horrendous. It’s so upsetting and worrying. So much wildlife already lost. And still much of the summer ahead.