KHANEWAL-Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday inaugurated a model police station Kohna from Mianwali through video link. The model police station is equipped with modern infrastructure and facilities aimed to provide quick relief for the people and build up trust between public and the police force. The opening took place during the PM’s day long visit to his native city. It was also a symbolic inauguration of total 29 such stations established across the province.

DPO Khanewal Faisal Shahzad also arranged a function to join the video link opening ceremony. On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi was the chief guests.

The DPO briefed the participants about the Model Police Station and other measures taken by the Punjab police to provide relief to the people. Besides other facilities, the model police stations have been equipped with token calling system and CCTV cameras to keep a vigil on all the activities there besides ensuring quick and hassle free disposal of public complaints through the establishment of front desks.

Briefing about the mapping system, the DPO told the media that Punjab police believed in the ‘good governance and rule of law’, elimination of corruption and change of thana culture is one of the government’s top priorities.

Ten model police stations have been set up in different cities of Gujranwala region, four each in Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan, three in Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Multan including one in Khanewal district named PS Kohna Khanewal, and two in Sheikhupura regions.

He further added that as per policy of the sitting government an SP Complaints had been appointed in all districts besides launching an IGP Complaint Center with the helpline No. 8787. Moreover, front desks had been set up at all 716 police stations of Punjab and Khidmat Markaz had been set up to provide 14 police-related facilities under one roof to the citizens.

