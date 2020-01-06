Share:

QUETTA - Police, on late Saturday night, shot dead two kidnappers in an exchange of fire in Eastern Bypass area and recovered a small boy from their custody.

According to sources, acting on tip off, a police team raided a place when the abductors opened fire at them.

In retaliation, police killed two kidnappers and recovered an abducted boy. The sources said the child was abducted from Satellite Town area of the provincial capital two days ago.

One of kidnappers managed to escape from the scene, the police source added.

The bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital’s morgue for identification. Later, police handed over the boy to his parents. Boy’s father appreciated police on successful efforts and thanked them and officials in this regard.Police cordoned off the area and started search to trace out the remaining suspects.