Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday celebrated the 92nd birthday of the party’s founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Functions were held across the country including Islamabad to mark the day.

The PPP leaders vowed to follow the late Bhutto’s philosophy, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari said Bhutto made the country a nuclear power by laying the foundation of the programme.

He said Bhutto gave a unanimous constitution to the country and focussed on strengthening the democracy.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said the Party was still working to realise the dream of a strong democratic Pakistan as envisioned by the late Bhutto.

She said the execution of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a great loss for the country which remained irreparable.

Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik also held a function at his residence to celebrate Bhutto’s birthday. The PPP leader paid tribute to the late Bhutto and termed him one of the greatest leaders of the country.

Bhutto was born on January 5, 1928 in Larkana. His father, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto, was the dewan of the princely state of Junagadh.

Bhutto trained as a barrister at Lincoln’s Inn and educated at Berkeley and Oxford.

He entered politics as one of President Iskander Mirza’s cabinet members, before assigning several ministries during President Ayub Khan’s military rule.

Bhutto founded the PPP in 1967. He served as the 4th President of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973.

He became prime minister of Pakistan on 14 August 1973 after parliament unanimously approved a new constitution.

The PPP also won the 1977 parliamentary elections.

However, a conservative alliance alleged rigging and civil disorder escalated across Pakistan.

On 5 July 1977, then chief of army staff General Ziaul Haq deposed Bhutto in a bloodless coup.

The Supreme Court controversially ordered his execution in 1979 for authorizing the murder of a political opponent, Mohammed Ahmad Khan Kasuri. The PPP calls it a judicial murder.