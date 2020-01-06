According to a representative of the provincial government, the prime accused of demonstrating a protest near a Sikh holy place in Nankana Sahib in the province of Punjab was arrested and in custody on Sunday.
READ MORE: Transit strike in France forges on
The arrest was made public on Twitter by Azhar Mashwani, the Focal Person (Digital Media) to CM Punjab.
The main culprit in #NankanaSahib incident Imran has been arrested
FIR # 6/2020 u/s 295A/290/291/341/506/148/ 149, 6 sound system /7ATA has been registered at Nanakan Police Station pic.twitter.com/v1LYzO7ACI— Azhar (@MashwaniAzhar) January 5, 2020