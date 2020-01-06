Share:

KARACHI - A large number of protesters on Sunday marched towards the United States (US) consulate in Karachi against the killing of an Iranian general by a US airstrike in Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

The rally began at about 3pm at the Fawwara Chowk and reached the Native Jetty Bridge where it concluded peacefully late evening.

The protesters carried portraits of Soleimani along with loud chants of sloganeering against the United States. The participants that also included women and children mainly hailed from the Shiite organizations including Imamia Students Organisation (ISO), Jaafria Alliance, Majlisi-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), Tanzeem Azadari, and Shia Ulema Council.

Initially the marchers warned the authorities to not create any hindrance in their path as they plan to move towards the US consulate at Mai Kolachi Road. However, the police authorities negotiate with them and allowed them to culminate the protest at the Tower.

The speaker at the rally applauded the remarks from the armed forces spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor who assured the nation that Pakistan’s land will not be used for action against any neighbouring country.

MWM chief Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi also addressed the rally. “Every Pakistani, down to the last child, is Qasem Soleimani,” he declared.

“We will not allow the US to succeed in perpetrating their crimes on Pakistani soil,” he said. Paying homage to Soleimani, he said that the slain general had united Iraq’s Shia and Sunni populations against the US.

He said the existence of America and Israel pose a danger to humanity. “Soleimani was the commander of the army of Islam.”

He also paid tribute to the Pakistan media for highlighting Soleimani’s role.