Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that being a party to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Pakistan stood ready to play its role to ensure a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his message to the nation on Right to Self-Determination Day annually observed on January 5, the prime minister said, “Every year, the 5th of January reinforces our commitment to uphold the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

On this day, in 1949, the United Nations (UN) made a commitment for the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

He said the day also reminded the international community, especially the United Nations, of the imperative of honouring its commitment towards people of Jammu and Kashmir. He viewed the importance of the inalienable right to self-determination has been acknowledged in all important human rights covenants and decisions of the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council. Due to Indian intransigence, the UN Security Council has failed to fulfil its pledge to the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister said over 72 years of illegal occupation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) was a saga of brutalisation of the Kashmiri people. “Around 900,000 occupation forces have converted the region into the largest prison in the world. Post-5th August 2019, India has unleashed a new reign of terror in IOJ&K, locking the region down and abusing human rights of the innocent people especially women, children and the elderly with impunity,” he remarked.

He said Kashmiri people had been deprived of their rights to life, food, health, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion and above all, the right to self-determination for over 150 days.

The recent wave of unprecedented Indian state-sponsored terrorism in IOJ&K and discriminatory steps against minorities, especially Muslims, were a clear manifestation of the Hindutva ideology espoused by the RSS-inspired Indian government, he added.

The prime minister urged the world to ensure that human rights abuses did not go unpunished and that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against humanity were held accountable.

“Our strong and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people will continue till the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination,” he added.

In a tweet on Sunday, Imran Khan said the recent condemnable incident in Nankana Sahib is against his vision and will not be tolerated at all. He said the minorities find protection by police and judiciary in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said there is a difference between this incident and the routine attacks against minorities in India which are supported by the Modi government and are part of his RSS agenda.

The Prime Minister said RSS goons conducting public lynching of Muslims are not only supported by Modi government but Indian police also leads such attacks.

Imran maintained that the incident was against his vision for Pakistan and “will find zero-tolerance and protection from the government including the police and judiciary”.

He went on to add that the incident could not be equated with what was happening in India against the minorities especially Muslim.

“In contrast, Modi’s RSS vision supports minorities’ oppression & the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda,” he wrote. “RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by the Modi government but Indian police leads anti-Muslim attacks.”