LAHORE - Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a rickshaw driver in the limits on Islampura police precincts on Sunday and fled instantly. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Muhammad Akram. Police said that two motorcyclists stopped Akram on a busy road and opened straight fire on him after a brief altercation. The victim sustained eight bullets and died on the spot. The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene. The wife of the deceased told the police that Yasmin Bibi was behind the murder of her husband. She alleged that Akram had an affair with Yasmin but, most recently, he ended the friendship. The police have registered a murder case on the complaint of the widow and launched the investigation.