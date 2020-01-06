Share:

According to an official requesting anonymity, as reported by AFP, “The kingdom of Saudi Arabia was not consulted regarding the US strike.”

Saudi Arabia was not taken into confidence nor informed over a US drone strike by its ally which killed a top Iranian general.

“In light of the rapid developments, the kingdom stresses the importance of exercising restraint to guard against all acts that may lead to escalation, with severe consequences,” the official added.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry made a similar call for restraint at the weekend and King Salman emphasised the need for measures to defuse tensions in a phone call on Saturday with Iraqi President Barham Saleh.

In a separate phone call with Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed “the need to make efforts to calm the situation and de-escalate tensions”, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.