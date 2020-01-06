Share:

LAHORE - At last six dacoits equipped with automatic weapons forced their entry into the house of senior journalist Imtiaz Alam on Raiwind Road and fled after snatching cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth millions of rupees. Police sources claimed the bandits tied the hands and feet of the police guards deployed at the residence of the outspoken journalist and continued looting for a couple of hours. The dacoits held up the family members at gunpoint and fled after collecting cash and gold ornaments worth three million rupees. According to the victims, the gunmen entered the building by breaking the widow and also tortured the family members. Imtiaz Alam’s wife Dr Nusrat Habib told the police that the gunmen collected two million rupees, 15,000 US Dollars, 5,000 Euros, two diamond sets, and gold ornaments and fled away. Imtiaz was not present at his residence located in a private housing society when the incident took place. The police reached the spot when the dacoits had escaped. The police also registered a criminal case against unidentified gunmen and launched the investigation with no arrest so far. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Lahore CCPO regarding dacoity incident in the house of senior journalist Imtiaz Alam and directed him to arrest the culprits at the earliest. He said that immediate legal action be taken for apprehending the culprits. He directed that police should take foolproof security arrangements to protect the life and property of the citizens.