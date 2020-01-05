Share:

SIALKOT - A large number of the male and female Sikh Yatrees from different countries participated in the birthday celebrations of their 10th Guru Gobind Singh on the second day of three-day celebrations.

These celebrations today remained continued at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur near Shakargarh , which will continue till January 05,2020. The jubilant Sikhs performed their religious rituals and distributed sweets there.

They also prayed for the national solidarity, peace, integrity and unity. They also pledged to play their pivotal role in establishing durable peace ,national development, prosperity and promotion of inter-faith harmony.

They said that every religion of the world gives the lessons of peace, love , unity, peace, love, brotherhood, tolerance and respect of humanity as well.

The entry of non-Sikh visitors in the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur near was not allowed during the three-day celebrations.

This entry will be re-opened for the non-Sikh visitors on Jan 06.

Officials added that this entry of the people from all the religions (except the Sikh Community) was suspended in a bid to provide fully secured atmosphere to the Sikhs to have their disturbance-free religious rituals there during these celebrations.

