On Friday, the United States carried out an airstrike near the Baghdad airport, killing Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The daughter of the slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani addressed a funeral ceremony in Iran, where she said that her father's "martyrdom" will bring a "dark day" to the US and Israel, according to Iranian state TV.

"Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," Zeinab Soleimani added.

Earlier, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council and former chief of the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has warned of far-reaching repercussions from a possible US strike on the Islamic Republic.

He made his remarks during a ceremony in Tehran on Sunday which saw mourners commemorate the assassination of Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed by a US airstrike in Baghdad on Friday. In December, the United States accused the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group of launching an attack on a US military base near the city of Kirkuk, which killed a US contractor.

The US then attacked a target of Kataib Hezbollah, killing dozens of its members, which, in turn, triggered Shiite protesters' attempts to storm the US embassy in Baghdad.

US President Donald Trump said the recent strikes were a preemptive, defencive move to prevent war, although later claimed that Washington has identified 52 further Iranian targets at which US forces are ready to strike. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.

The international community has called for restraint and dialogue in the wake of rising international tensions.