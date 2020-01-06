Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that silence of the United Nations (UN) at terrorism of the RSS and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is highly questionable.

“Narendra Modi has become enemy of regional peace and humanity and peace cannot be established in his presence,” he said while talking to Amjad Javed Jaral from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The governor said that it had been 154 days of curfew in occupied Kashmir while Narendra Modi’s had also unleashed terrorism by massacring of Indian Muslims through police and RSS. “But unfortunately, UNO and other international human rights organizations have kept shameful mum over it which is highly condemnable”, he said and asserted that establishment of peace in the region was out of question as long as Narendra Modi continued to target Kashmiris and Muslims of India.

The governor said that Pakistan was standing with Kashmiris and Indian Muslims, and will not leave them alone come what may. He said that Pakistan was raising voice for them at every global forum. “Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and now it is time that Muslim Ummah also plays an effective role collectively to rid the Kashmiris and Indian Muslims of Narendra Modi’s aggressions”, he observed.

While talking to party delegations from various districts of Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that all the parliamentary parties were standing with Pakistan Armed Forces which was a clear and loud message that we all are on the same page against the country’s enemies and for sovereignty and security of the motherland. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was adhering to the policy of transforming Pakistan into an economic giant. “Unlike past, present government is taking unprecedented measures to purge the police and other institutions of political interference, and the PTI government is also striving hard to ensure maximum relief to the common man by ensuring social justice and economic development”, he said.

Governor mentioned that government was also achieving great successes in the field of economy.