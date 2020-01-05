Share:

Glasgow (BBC) Violinist Nicola Benedetti has launched her own educational music programme for children in Glasgow. More than 350 youngsters travelled from across the country to the city’s Royal Concert Hall to take lessons from one of Scotland’s most recognisable musicians. The event is part of a series of workshops being staged across the UK.

The Ayrshire-born classical musician won the BBC Young Musician of the Year award in 2004 at the age of 16.

The events in Scotland will be attended by young people from 30 of the 32 local authorities with 81% state educated in Glasgow and 70% state educated in Dundee.

Ms Benedetti said she wanted the workshops to strengthen the youngsters’ commitment to music as similar experiences had similarly affected her. She said: “I have loved music and the violin since I was four years old. “Nothing could stop me from wanting to play, but each time I encountered a mass-collective musical experience it deepened and strengthened my enjoyment and commitment to music.”

Sir Rod Stewart charged over Florida hotel ‘punch’

FLORIDA (GN): Sir Rod Stewart has been charged by police after allegedly punching a security guard at a hotel in Florida. A police report says the altercation occurred after the singer and his companions, including his son Sean, failed to gain access to a private event on New Year’s Eve.

Sean allegedly pushed the security guard and Sir Rod struck his chest “with a closed fist”, the report says. Sir Rod and his son were both charged with “simple battery”.

The security guard at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel, named as Jessie Dixon, told officers that he saw a group of people near the check-in table of the private event in the children’s area, trying to enter without permission. The arresting officer says in the report that he made contact with Sir Rod, who said he and his family approached the check-in table to try to gain access to the event for their children.

According to the affidavit, Sir Rod told police that after the family were denied access, Mr Dixon became argumentative with them, causing his family to become “agitated”.

Sir Rod, 74, apologised for his role in the incident, the officer’s report says.

The officer says the altercation was witnessed by two other hotel employees, who signed witness statements confirming they saw the push by Sean Stewart and the punch by Sir Rod.

Video footage also revealed Sean Stewart and Sir Rod as the “primary aggressors” in the confrontation, according to the report.