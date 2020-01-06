Share:

Government and Private schools shall remain closed as per the directive issued by the Punjab School Education department. The winter holidays, in effect, have been extended till January 12 due to the intensity of the cold wave in the province whereas schools in Sindh were reopened on 12th January despite reservations of the parents of the students. The official notice was also confirmed on twitter by Murad Raas, the provincial minister for Education. In Nov 2019, the Punjab government thrice issued directives for public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala to be closed down on due to smog. On Sunay, new wave of rainfall started pouring over different parts of the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Office has predicted continous wave of rainfall during the next 24 hours in Balochistan, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south and central Punjab, at scattered places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as well as in isolated places in upper Sindh.