KARACHI - The youngsters should appear in the Central Superior Service exam to join civil services and do not hesitate to join the police force. The police system and culture have improved a lot and still, there is room of further improvement.

These views were expressed by Sindh Inspector General Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, who was the chief guest at the Alumni Dinner of the Department of Public Administration, University of Karachi. The dinner gala was held at the DPA building on Sunday. The IGP said: “Our students will be the future decision-makers of the nation and the country. Karachi has seen worst law and order conditions in the past but now significant improvement is evident. The Sindh police are ensuring transparency and hiring on merit in the department, promotion of community policing to ensure a crime-free city.” It is difficult to eradicate crime completely from society but with the induction of educated youngsters, the Sindh police would be able to change the perception besides bringing positive changes in the policing system, he added.

“I am a proud alumnus of Karachi University. I got my masters degree in philosophy in 1986 and due to the training of my KU teachers, I got succeeded in the CSS exams and later deputed in police services.”

He informed the audience that around 2,600 police officials had laid down their lives in the line of action while thousands had been severely injured which was proof of our endless commitment towards our nation.

Dr Kaleem Imam thanked the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi for inviting him to his alma mater and expressed his interest in initiating different programs on drugs awareness and community policing in Karachi University.

He also called for mutual efforts to raise awareness among the masses for becoming a law-abiding citizen. He shared that the Sindh Police wants Karachi University faculty to collaborate with the police department in training its trainers and investigators.

Earlier, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi in his welcome address shared that DPA had a rich past and promising future for its current students. He mentioned that the departmental alumni are serving on key posts in national and global corporate sectors.

“We have started this department from one degree programme with 25 students only and now in just 20 years, we have significantly grown up to eight degree programs in which currently around 2000 students are enrolled. We are one family and our alumni are a pivotal part of our family. I urge my students to go for civil services and join the public sector.”

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi informed the audience that Professor Dr Arshad Syed Kareem, Professor Dr Abuzar Wajdi and Professor Dr Syed Humayun and other teachers had played a very important role in developing the department and its significant market growth.

He lauded the role of current IG Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam in police and mentioned that the IG Sindh has brought a number of reforms in policing system and started advanced level training for the police force.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor Hamdard University Professor Dr Shabib ul Hasan said that KU DPA students are serving on key international and national positions. The VC Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto University, Lyari, Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch mentioned that three professors of DPA are currently serving as the vice chancellors of three universities which is a proud moment for all of us.

Professor Dr Syed Arshad Karim said that the ratio of participation of Karachi students in CSS exams is quite less. He further said that the students should appear in the CSS exams and after qualifying the exams they must join the civil services for the better future of the society and the city. He added that the departments of Zoology and Public Administration have produced three vice chancellors to date.