Share:

KARACHI/SHIKARPUR - Like other parts of the country, the 92nd birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was celebrated across province on Sunday.

Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid down his life in the service of his country and the people he loved so much.

Eulogising his untiring services, struggles and sacrifices for the country, Ghani said that the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto continued to hold exceptional place in the hearts of millions of Pakistanis.

The minister said that as a selfless leader of the people and as the great patriot, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would forever live in the hearts of the people.

He said that the best tribute that they could pay to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was to make a firm resolve to work ceaselessly, selflessly and with devotion to rebuild Pakistan into a strong and progressive country. Ghani said that the adoption of 1973 constitution, rallying the Muslim world on one platform and laying the basis for the nuclear program were some of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s sincere accomplishments.

He convinced the masses that the people themselves were the true architects and guardians of their destiny. Saeed Ghani said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto emboldened the heart of every single downtrodden Pakistani who was ever told that being and unprivileged person precluded him/her from a lifetime of accomplishment, service and worth.

This was his greatest legacy, the minister added. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan People’s Party, had brave and patriotic leader of Pakistan, who and his daughter Saheed Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for promotion of democracy and for people of Pakistan hence a large number of people are followers of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

This was said by Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, the speaker Sindh Assembly, while celebrating 92nd birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in Kot Durrani on Sunday.

Despite a lot of obstacles Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan nuclear power country and did not succumb to pressure. Durrani stressed upon die hard workers of PPP to follow in footsteps of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohattarma Benazir Bhutto and recalled the quotes of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that “democracy is best revenge”.

A good number of party workers including Agha Shujauluddin Pathan, Dado Khan Pathan, Aslam Soomro, Imdad Khakhrani, Ms Rukhsana Markhiyani, Abdul Rehman, Hafeez Pirzado, Javeed Durrani and others were present and shouted slogans “Jeay Bhutto and Zinda Hay Baby Zinda Hay”.

Separately, on the directives of Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Provincial Minister for Energy Sindh, a cake was also cut down by AK Lashari, Zulfikar Shaikh, Ashique Dayo, Ms Apa Rehana, Javeed Shaikh, Ms Rozina Dayo, and others at Shikarpur House to celebrate the birth anniversary with great zeal and passion.

Separately, the birth anniversary was also celebrated in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur and others districts of Sindh and paid great homage to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his services for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.