Toba Tek Singh - The 91st birth anniversary of former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was observed here on Sunday by PPP.

A cake was cut at here in PPP district office.Speakers paid glowing tributes to their leader and said that Bhutto restored dignity of the nation, united the nation on one constitution, boosted economy and created job opportunities for the youth in the country and abroad during his rule.They also said that PPP would continue the mission of Shaheed Bhutto under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.Similar functions were also held by PPP activists at Gojra,Kamalia,Rajana and Pirmahal where party leaders paid homage to their leader for struggling for the rights of the masses in their speeches.

SNGPL replaces 10,000 gas meters

SIALKOT - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has replaced 10,000 stopped gas meters across Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

According to the senior SNGPL officials, these steaky gas metes were causing big financial losses to the SNGPL. Officials added that the SNGPL had sent these steaky gas meters to the laboratory for tests out of which 200 meters were found tempered. Officials added that SNGPL will take necessary legal action against the owners of these tempered gas meters as well.

ECP opens four display centres in Warburton

WARBURTON - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) opened four display centres in Municipal Committee Warburton at Govt High School Warburton City, Govt Primary School number 1, Govt Primary School number 2 and Govt. Primary School Railway Colony Warburton. Preliminary Electoral Rolls are displayed for people to verify their votes. They may also get corrections in their particulars. Their votes may also be shifted to their actual residences.

Moreover, incharge display centre can add a new voter and similarly delete a deceased one. These display centres will continue till 20th January 2020 with a daily timing of 8am to 4pm. Banners of display centres hanged while advertisement on electronic and print media has already been started for the awareness of people.