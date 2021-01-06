Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan was informed yesterday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given direction for the establishment of 30 additional Accountability Courts for quick disposal of corruption cases.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of the suo moto notice regarding delay in the trial of cases by the Accountability Courts (ACs) in the light of Section 16 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, which required decision of NAB cases within 30 days.

The federal government on October 26, 2020 had decided to establish 30 new Accountability Courts (ACs) out of 120, while the remaining would be set up in a phased manner.

The Supreme Court had ordered on 08-07-2020 for setting up of 120 ACs all over the country as the corruption cases are not decided within the time-frame mentioned in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999. It had directed the Accountability Courts all over the country to hear corruption cases on daily basis without granting adjournment and decide them expeditiously.

Additional Attorney General Sohail Mehmood on behalf of Law Ministry submitted a report about setting up of ACs. He said that the Finance Division has also given approval of the additional 30 ACs and the notification in that regard would be issued soon and they would become functional within one month. Upon the query by the bench, the AAG informed that acting secretary law had signed the report.

The Chief Justice said that the Ministry of Law and Justice should not be run on adhocism. The permanent secretary needs to be appointed for the continuity and smoothing running of the system, he added.

The federal government said that Rs2.86 billion per year would be needed to establish 120 new accountability courts as desired by the top court.

Under Section 5 (g), a judge of the accountability court was appointed by the president in consultation with the concerned chief justice of the high court for three years. Similarly, Section 5(h) suggests that an accountability judge should be a serving district and sessions judge and qualified to be appointed as a judge of high court. Whereas Section 16(b) says that the accountability court will sit at place or places as the federal government orders or specifies.

Justice Gulzar directed the Accountability Court, Karachi, to record the statements of remaining witnesses regarding misappropriation in the construction of Lakhra Power Plant and submit its report by second week of February, 2021.

The prosecutor general NAB informed that the case regarding Rs2.5 billion corruption case against a provincial legislator belonging to the ruling Pakistan People’s Party, former President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goharullah and others regarding fraudulent sale of coal is fixed for hearing on January 6. He said that out of 24 witnesses the statements of 18 have been recorded, while the rest of the witnesses’ statements would be recorded on January 6.

Later, the apex court deferred the hearing till second week of February for further proceedings.