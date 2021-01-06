Share:

LARKANA - 93rd birth anniversary of the founder chairman of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and ex-prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was celebrated on Tuesday with great zeal and enthusiasm by PPP leadership and workers. Large number of PPP leaders and workers arrived at the village Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto to pay homage to the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (Late). In this connection Qura’an Khawani was held in the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto’s family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto. On the occasion, collective prayers were also offered in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, for the departed soul of Shaheed ZulfikarAli Bhutto the founder chairman of PPP and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and others. PPP leaders Aijaz Leghari, Khiar Muhammad Shaikh, Saleem Ahmed Soomro, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, MNA Naseebaan Channa, Dr Ghulam Sakina Gaad, Nasreen Soomro, leaders, workers of PPP, students of various schools and all walks life participated in the Qura’an Khawani. Lunger (free food) was also distributed among the participants and needy and poor.