Lakki marwat - The 93rd birth anniversary of PPP founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was observed by PPP activists on Tuesday with a strong resolve to continue struggle for strengthening democracy in the country.

Haji Sher Azam Wazir, PPP Bannu divisional president and party’s parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, cut the birthday cake at a ceremony held in PPP divisional secretariat. Former MPA Fakhar Azam Wazir, provincial finance secretary Farzand Ali Wazir, Lakki chapter president Advocate Iqbal Hussain, Bannu president Ishfaq Khan and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sher Azam and other speakers paid rich tributes to the founding leader of the PPP and highlighted his services for the country. “Besides laying the foundation of democratic process Z.A. Bhutto gave a consensus constitution to the nation,” they maintained.

They said that the former premier also strengthened the country’ defence system and made it invincible by launching the nuclear programme. They said that Bhutto was the true voice of common people.