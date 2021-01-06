Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistanis and the Kahsmiris living across the world on Tuesday observed the ‘Right to Self-Determination Day’ for the Kashmiris with the pledge to liberate the occupied valley from India.

On January 5, 1949 the UN Security Council had passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The day was marked by various activities, including rallies, seminars and conferences across the world to remind the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute.

Addressing a seminar held here to mark the day, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi said that India should be tried for criminally misleading the world opinion on Kashmir by spreading disinformation.

India was using hundreds of fake non-governmental organisations, media organisations and websites to mislead the world opinion on Kashmir and the EU Disinfo Lab had fully exposed the Indian vicious designs, said Afridi. He said India could no more keep its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had asked the United Nations Security Council to materialise its commitment to hold an impartial and free plebiscite to decide their fate, but UN had failed to fulfil its promise.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to expose Indian expansionist designs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Afridi said he being Minister for SAFRON, had invited United Nations Secretary General to Pakistan and pledged to stand by the UN resolutions on Kashmir dispute.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Kashmir Committee had been reaching out to all stakeholders of Kashmir to develop its policy on Kashmir dispute.

The Kashmir Committee, he said, had representation of all political parties and it was working to help raise the Kashmir issue with a single voice.

Afridi said that tribal Pashtuns had joined hands with the Kashmiri freedom fighters to help liberate Jammu and Kashmir in 1948 and even today, the people of Pakistan stand by Kashmiris through thick and thin.

“Today, even the Indian minorities are saying that Jinnah had taken a right decision by getting an independent state for the Muslims of India. Narendra Modi regime has been fully exposed due to its expansionist agenda,” he said.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said that Indian forces were present in Jammu and Kashmir even before freedom fighters launched movement.

He quoted some incidents from history to point out the fact how Kashmiri freedom struggle continued despite Indian imperialist designs.

Raja Farooq Haider said that Pakistan’s new political map had been drafted on his advice and Junagadh was added to the map on his proposal.

He said that Kashmir issue was debated at the European Union due to the efforts by the Kashmiri diaspora and the sacrifices made by the Kashmiris.

The AJK PM urged the Pakistan government to adopt an effective and robust policy on Kashmir adding that Kashmiris should themselves fight the case of Kashmir.

He criticised his own party, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), for being silent during their five year tenure and urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to adopt a strong narrative on Kashmir.

He also criticised Shimla Agreement with India in the past, saying that this had “damaged our case on Kashmir dispute.”

He urged media to raise Kashmir issue, saying that Pakistani media needed to highlight the sacrifices made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said media coverage could better raise the awareness on Kashmir dispute.

Haider said that Hindutva regime of India was trying to establish an imperialistic rule with an expansionist agenda and Pakistan was the only hurdle in Indian designs.

The AJK PM said Modi regime was working to create a Hindu Rashtra by annexing its neighbouring countries using its military might and Pakistan and other regional countries must take action in this regard.

Ambassador (retd) Nafees Zakaria said that the Kashmiris had led their narrative to counter fake Indian mantra on Kashmir and there have been volumes of reports by internal organisations how India had used money and resources to mislead the world on Kashmir. He said that India had stood exposed by the fact that around 9000 mass graves had been found in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the bodies found in these mass graves were all indigenous Kashmiris who had been killed by the Indian fascist regime following its occupation policy of Kashmir.

Member National Assembly Shandana Gulzar Khan called for using media as a tool to fight the Kashmir case on global arena.

She called for raising Kashmir on all issues with one voice, asking the politicians to forge unity on the issue of Kashmir rising above petty political differences.

President of Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International Raja Najabat Ali, Syed Mujahid Gilani and others also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Pakistan strongly condemned the latest extra-judicial killings by the Indian occupation forces of three Kashmiri youth in Srinagar on December 29, 2020.

The unabated killing spree in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the reprehensible refusal to hand over the bodies should be a matter of grave concern for the people of conscience across the world. The morally bankrupt RSS-BJP regime should not be allowed to act with such impunity, it added.