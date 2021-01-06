Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Tuesday announced names of all 23-members elected in the polling held on December 31, 2020.

According to the results, out of 11 members in Punjab, 9 seats were clinched by the Independent Group, led by Ahsan Bhoon. The remaining two seats were secured by the Professional Group commonly known as Hamid Khan Group. The Independent Group having majority seats is likely to take over the Pakistan Bar Council following the official results. As per the division of the seats, Punjab enjoys a majority chunk of 11 seats in the 23-member council, whereas Sindh has six, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa four and Balochistan and Islamabad one seat each. Being the apex body of lawyers, the PBC is a statutory organisation responsible for safeguarding rights, interests and privileges of practising lawyers, regulating their conduct and helping in the administration of justice. Its composition, powers and functions are described in detail by the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act, 1973, which assigns an important role to the bar council in promoting legal education and providing free legal aid to the deserving people. The bar council also helps promote knowledge about legal issues/problems by holding lectures, seminars and conferences, besides playing an active role and contributing much to the political situation in the country.