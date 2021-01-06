Share:

At the outset of this column allow me to confess with a candid heart that at least ten persons, sitting on the opposition benches in the Senate these days, remain my dearest friends. Even in my worst nightmares, I cannot imagine them being dishonest or unprincipled.

After admitting my unqualified respect for them, one also feels compelled to express suspicion that hardly with any exception the opposition senators are collectively suffering from some obsessive-compulsive form of masochism for the past many months. They willfully facilitate ministers and representatives of the Imran government to beat them blue with verbal assaults. Tuesday sitting of the Senate furnished an extreme example.

Taking advantage of its massive numbers, the opposition had enforced the ongoing session of the upper house of parliament. They also compelled the government to devote the requisitioned session, solely to discuss an agenda set by the opposition. Summoning Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to explain and defend the allegedly “cruel and inhuman” conduct of the accountability outfit appeared as the first item on this agenda.

In spite of delivering speeches during two sittings, the opposition senators miserably failed to move even an inch on this item. With viciously mocking speeches, some ministers and PTI senators rather brilliantly utilized the occasion to arrogantly promote the story that hardened “looters and plunderers,” presumably crowding the opposition parties, were relentlessly trying to persuade the government that it should forget and forgive their “ruthless corruption.”

NAB is an “autonomous body” anyway. The government cannot be held responsible for its good or bad behavior. Our courts are also fearlessly independent. The opposition must approach them to seek protection and relief from its alleged wrongdoings. Anti-NAB initiative by the number-strong opposition certainly proved like a damp squib in the end.

The day after, on Tuesday, the opposition was scheduled to show it to the world that the Imran government continued to target its political opponents with clearly vindictive venom. Its top and prominent leaders were being nabbed and sent to jail after “inventing” false charges of corruption and reputation-demolishing misdoings.

Instead of exclusively focusing on the given agenda, Ms Sherry Rehman of Pakistan Peoples’ Party surely displayed a large and concerned heart. At the outset of Tuesday sitting, she took the floor to recall that precisely on Jan 5 many decades ago. United Nations had promised to hold plebiscite to find out whether Kashmiris wanted to join Pakistan or India. Seventy-three years have passed since then, but Kashmiris were still denied the promised right.

Arrogantly disregarding the UN promise for the plebiscite, the Modi government had rather revoked Article 370 of its own constitution on August 5, 2019. Indian occupied Kashmir had been turned into a huge jail since then. Its residents are denied all fundamental rights. No journalist is allowed to observe and report the misery of Kashmiris and the so-called international community continued to act frighteningly indifferent as well. Senator Sherry Rehman sincerely desired that on Jan 5, 2021, cutting across the party divide the Senate of Pakistan should express firm and unequivocal solidarity with the people of Kashmir by all means.

If PTI handlers of the parliamentary business really cared for Kashmir, Ms. Rehman had certainly created a huge space for them to flaunt their concern. Shah Mahmud Qureshi, the foreign minister, was present in the house. He is not a novice when it comes to instantly spot and grab an opportunity, helping the government to show that the opposition remained on the same page with it, at least regarding a highly sentimental issue of Kashmir.

The elitist Makhdoom from Multan holds but absolute contempt for “upstarts,” he strongly feels crowd the opposition parties. Instead of welcoming Ms. Rehman’s gesture and inviting her for drafting a consensus resolution for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris, feeling strangulated under Indian occupation, he preferred delivering a windy speech.

Through the same, he kept insisting that the Imran government inherited an extremely complicated issue that erupted in 1947 and turned more compounded during the past 73 years. Pakistan Peoples’ Party had four terms in the government and Pakistan Muslim League remained in power three times during these years. This compels you to seriously wonder why they failed to resolve the Kashmir issue. It is not fair to expect that Imran Khan should have found solution to such an old and complex issue, after spending hardly two and half a year in power.

Almost every third sentence of his speech attempted to feign “reluctance to score political points on Kashmir”. Yet, he did not hesitate to constantly claim that during their terms in the government, both the PPP and PML-N were not so keen to find a workable solution to this very old problem. “The descendants of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he claimed recklessly disregarded his passionate commitment to the said cause.

After worryingly acknowledging that Narendra Modi was indeed a brutal enemy of Kashmiris for being a rabid anti-Muslim fascist, the foreign minister turned malicious to recall that the same Modi had been “invited” by Nawaz Sharif to attend a marriage ceremony, held at his family residence in Lahore.

In his binge for point scoring, Shah Mahmud Qureshi did not forget and forgive Maulana Fazlur Rehman either. He is heading the opposition alliance these days, but for more than a decade the JUI-F leader also headed the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir. Recalling it, the foreign minister kept wondering what Maulana had delivered through the said committee.

Shah Mahmud Qureshi didn’t feel content with nonstop mocking at the opposition parties and their leaders. To “expose” their “love of Kashmir,” he also went on and on to insist that often he had been inviting the current opposition leaders and their leading representatives in parliament, “in writing,” to visit the Foreign Office to help the government in devising a doable strategy for resolution of the Kashmir issue. “They never bothered to even acknowledge my letters,” he pronounced before inviting them for a fresh round of consultations on the same subject.

I sincerely wonder with what face the opposition senators would now feel motivated to impart their wisdom on Kashmir to Qureshi-run Foreign Office, although the compulsive addiction they seem to have developed for their humiliation should convince me to expect a gleeful ‘yes’ to his invitation.

Completely swayed by arrogant contempt for the opposition, Shah Mahmood Qureshi failed to realise that he also had conveyed a worrying message through an unnecessarily stretched out speech, delivered from the Senate floor Tuesday.

Boasting about his access and meetings with heads of various global institutions, he also spoke of having two meetings with President of the World Bank, so far. Thanks to indulgence of the same institution, Pakistan and India had signed the Indus Basin Water Treaty to share water of rivers flowing from Kashmir. World Bank almost promised to act like the ultimate arbiter, if the two countries developed differences regarding execution of the said territory.

Since taking over in 2014, Modi government had repeatedly been questioning the terms of the Indus Basin Water Treaty. Short and long-term plans are now in operational stage, clearly showing multiple and well-designed Indian attempts to steal water that should reach Pakistan. But talking about his meetings with the President of World Bank our foreign minister did not sound appropriately worried to report that the so-called arbiter of Indus Basin Water Treaty seemed “hesitant and reluctant” to keenly listen to Pakistan’s concerns regarding the share of its water flowing from Indian Occupied Kashmir.

I felt extremely upset about his remarks, but no opposition senator appeared fathoming their possibly ominous consequences.