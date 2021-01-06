Share:

A prominent milestone was achieved as Justice Ayesha A Malik, judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC), called for the two-finger virginity test to be eliminated completely. Not only was this made possible through the innumerable petitions filed by activists across the country but was also essential considering the provincial government’s decision to backtrack on this matter. Now that the ordinance has been passed, we must work towards adopting it permanently.

The decision at the LHC was also made in light of the fact that such tests have no scientific or forensic value, are unreliable and extremely discriminatory to victims of sexual abuse. This was backed up by medico-legal professionals who advised instead, to tackle the root problem by increasing awareness and training programmes regarding the matter. As such, to declare it unconstitutional and insensitive officially was the right move forward.

For years, petitions accumulated for the abrogation of such tests as requirements for proof of crime, and while the government made claims of moving forward with the process, little was done. Through this judgement, a precedent has been set and as the provincial government moves towards execution, the federal authorities should ensure that national policies fall in line accordingly.

For years, the approach of incurring change through filing petitions has been an important avenue to influence lawmaking for most of history. The reason why it has proven to be successful is because it entails a certain sense of activism that not only reflects the strong desire of the general public to bring about change but places enough pressure for the government to concede its ground. This judgement, like many others, is an excellent example of how the community can bring about positive growth in such stressful times.