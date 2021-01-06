Share:

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has approved on Wednesday seven-day physical remand of arrested policemen in connection with student Usama Satti murder case.

During the hearing, the ATC judge expressed anger over not clicking pictures of the crime scene for inquiry purpose and reprimanded the investigation officer.

Earlier, Islamabad Chief Commissioner had formed a joint investigation team (JIT) for inquiry into student Usama Satti murder case.

Sadar Superintendent in Police (SP) Muhamad Sarfraz Virk became head of the team which also included members from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Moreover, the committee was directed to submit report as soon as possible.

It is to be mentioned here that five personnel of Anti-Terrorism Department had opened fire on a vehicle, leaving a youth dead in the federal capital.

According to initial report of the incident, contrary to the statement of the police personnel, it was revealed that shots were not fired on the tyres and five out of total 17 shots were fired from the front of the car which led to death of the youth.

Furthermore, the five anti terrorism personnel are currently under arrest.

The post-mortem report of Usama Satti revealed that he was shot six times, with all bullets entering from the back. He received one bullet on the back of his head, one on the left arm and four bullets on his back.

It has been brought to light that there were two police cases registered against the slain youth, one for fraud in July 2018 and an FIR under the Narcotics Act in October 2018.