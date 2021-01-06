Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has updated the voter lists for the upcoming by-elections on eight vacant seats.

As per ECP, 1,627,000 voters of the eight constituencies, of which 904,885 are male while 722,542 are female, will exercise their right to vote.

According to the sources shared by ECP, voters of all constituencies can confirm the existence of their votes by sending an SMS to 8300. Polling in PS-52 Umerkot will be held on January 18 while PS-43 Sanghar, PS-88 Malir and PB-20 Pishin will hold elections on February 16.

Moreover, polling in NA-45 Kurram, NA-75 Sialkot, PP-51 Gujranwala and PK-63 Nowshera is scheduled for February 19.