ISLAMABAD- Canvas footwear exports during the first five months of FY 2020-21 grew by 63.39 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-Nov 20, Canvas footwear worth $183 thousand exported as compared to worth $112 thousand of the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Cutlery increased by 23.72 per cent, worth $49,500 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $40,009 thousand of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, chemical and pharma products worth $461,033 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $398,735 thousand of the same period of last year.