ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday restored the water treatment plant (STP) in sector I-9, said the officials. Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed visited the said plant and inspected the water recycling. Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA said that the water plant was not functional for the last four years. He said the current administration of CDA repaired STP in just two months. The STP was treating 2 MGD sewerage water in past. Now it has the ability to treat 6-7 MGD sewerage water. The STP treated water will be utilised in gardening, department of environment, and for construction purposes. This step will reduce the water necessity of the city, he added. He said that earlier, the sewerage water was being wasted by throwing it in the nullahs. He said 10-12 MGD sewerage water will be recycled in coming three months through this treatment plant. Sewerage pipelines are also being improved. A tank having capacity of 20,000 gallons water will also be constructed. Cameras and heavy lights will also be installed to ensure the security of the STP. Latest laboratory has also been established to check the quality of the treated water, he further said.