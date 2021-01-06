Share:

LAHORE-Representative of Chinese Company Oreal Ceramics Wo Jianbin called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Tuesday and discussed matters relating to investment. Director PBIT Suhail Saleem was also present. The Chinese company has shown interest in investing in the tiles industry in Bhalwal Industrial Estate and production capacity can be increased if the additional supply of electricity and gas is provided. It also demanded to provide 50-acre land for setting up a new industrial unit. The minister welcomed the new investment plans and reiterated that the promotion of investment is the top priority of the government. The government will provide every possible facility to maximise the investment in the province, he said and directed the relevant officials to provide every possible facility to the Chinese company for setting up a new industrial unit. The new investments help in poverty alleviation and overcoming the chronic issue of unemployment in the province, concluded the minister.