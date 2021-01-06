Share:

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman has said that the opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was making all attempts to get an NRO, but they would never get it as long as Prime Minister Imran Khan was in the office.

In a statement according to sources, he emphasized that the opposition’s campaign was distorted as protection of self-interests was their lone agenda. The people could not be deceived by unscrupulous elements as the economy had been put on the right track, he added.

Moreover, the CM expressed his satisfaction that the economy was recovering despite the corona pandemic, adding that people needed development and prosperity.

The 220 million people of Pakistan had already shown their disinterest in the mass disturbance of the opposition parties and they would not allow anybody to create hinderance the composite development process, he added.