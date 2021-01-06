Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 238th Corps Commanders’ Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Pakistan Army’s media wing said on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the participants undertook a comprehensive review of regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army.

“On Right of Self-Determination Day, forum expressed complete solidarity with resilient and brave Kashmiri brethren till the realization of their just cause in accordance with their aspirations and relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the ISPR said.

Decades of atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces have failed to suppress ever strengthening freedom struggle. Determined Kashmiris shall succeed, InshaAllah; the forum reiterated.

Also, the forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Afghan Peace Process and efforts made for regional peace and stability. Dilating upon the current security environment, forum noted that defeat of complete threat spectrum is only possible through a comprehensive national effort, where all segments of the society play their rightful role.

Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs

Forum specially discussed the ongoing security situation along the Line of Control, Working Boundary and Eastern Border, according to ISPR. Training and professional pursuits must remain our prime focus to enhance operational preparedness and thwart any possible misadventure; the forum noted.

“Highest standards of capability and maintaining cutting edge at all levels is vital to meet all challenges in tandem with other elements of national power, the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

The forum voiced extreme respect and appreciation for all those who are putting their lives at stake fighting against COVID-19. The participants paid special tribute to all Shuhada and their families for supreme sacrifices rendered for peaceful and secure Pakistan especially the recent incidents in Balochistan.

“Their sacrifices won’t go waste. Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs,” says the press release.