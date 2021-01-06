Share:

HYDERABAD - The district administration on Tuesday staged a rally to observe Kashmiris’ right to self-determination day and condemned gross human rights violations committed by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). The rally, led by Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and participated by other officials, was taken out from the office of DC office at Shahbaz Building to the office of Post Master General at Thandi Sarak. The rally was taken to mark the right to self-determination day being observed annually in IIOJK, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and every nook and corner of Pakistan on January 05. The participants of the rally, holding banners and placards, chanted slogans against human rights violations and brutalities of the extremist Indian government and occupation forces against innocent people of IIOJK. Addressing the rally, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch said the people of Kashmir were being subjected to collective punishment by Indian forces who have converted the territory into the largest militarised zone in the world. The current situation in occupied territory was the worst in recent history where people had been deprived of their fundamental rights, including right to life, food, health, freedom of expression and assembly, Baloch said. DC, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said the objective of the rally was to express solidarity with the people of IIOJ&K who were struggling for their right to self-determination despite Indian state terrorism. This day reminds the international community, especially the UN, of the imperative of honouring its commitment towards the people of Kashmir, Soomro said and added that the importance of the right to self-determination was acknowledged in all important human rights conventions and decisions of the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.

The participants of the rally also urged upon international community and the UN to take notice of human rights violations and atrocities against people of IIOJK.

Among others, who participated in the rally, were the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, Superintendent of Police Cantt, District Health Officers and engineers of works services department, public health engineering, Hyderabad Development Authority and hundreds of employees of different government organisations.