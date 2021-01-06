Share:

Islamabad-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet will today consider the five years Textile and Apparel Policy (2020-25), aiming to increase the country’s textile export to $20.865 billion by 2025. The government has recommended several incentives under the proposed five-year Textile and Apparel Policy 2020-25, including a reduction in electricity and fixing LNG tariff at $6.50 per MMBTU, which will maximise the country’s export of textile and its related value-added products.

According to a summary moved to the ECC and available with The Nation, the proposed Textile and Apparel Policy 2020-25 will enable the country to export textile and value-added textiles worth $13.612 billion by 2020-21, in 2021-22 to $14.794 billion, in 2022-23 it will reach to $16.334 billion, in 2023-24 to $18.318 billion and to $ 20.865 billion by 2024-25.

The share of the textiles will reach to $3.559 billion by 2020-21, to $3.704 billion by 2021-22, to $3.914 billion by 2022-23, $ 4.198 billion by 2023-24 and to $ 4.571 billion by 2025. Similarly, the proposed policy will enable the country’s export of value-added textile to $10.053 billion by 2020-21, to $11.090 billion by 2021-22, to $12.420 billion by 2022-23, $ 14.120 billion by 2023-24 and to $ 16.294 billion by 2025.

Textiles and Apparel sector occupies a pivotal position in Pakistan’s economy and contributes approximately 60 per cent in total exports of Pakistan and 40 per cent in industrial employment. The government approved first-ever Textile Policy of the country in 2009 for 2009-14. As per the summary, the previous Textiles Policies (i.e. 2009-14 and 2014-19) were formulated to enhance Textiles and Apparel exports to $25 billion and $26 billion respectively and set ambitious targets required to be met through the support of fiscal measures. However, these targets were not fully achieved due to delayed/ no payments under the respective facilitation schemes and also due to non-allocation of funds for infrastructure development, vocational training, productivity and compliance-related programmes.

A Task Force on textile presented strategies for Textile Policy 2020-25 to the Prime Minister of Pakistan in a meeting held on March 12, 2020, and secured in-principle approval of the Prime Minister with a direction to submit it for consideration of ECC of the Cabinet, the summary said.

Textiles and Apparel Policy 2020-25 is formulated in consultation with public and private stakeholders and it proposes interventions, not only limited availability of energy at regionally competitive prices and long term assurance thereon but the rationalisation of custom tariffs and taxation regime, simplification of temporary importation schemes, duty-free import of textiles and apparel machinery and spare parts, revision of custom duty drawback rates for value added products, enhanced long term financing facility disbursements and Scope, lower mark-up rates of financing schemes and long term assurance, restoration of the tax credit for investment, setting up of state-of-the-art industrial cities and expo centres, revitalization of existing garments cities, establishment of combined effluent treatment and water recycling plants, pursuing zero ratings of the entire value chain, machinery and spare parts, focusing on research and development, product diversification, support for testing and accreditation. The Policy also stresses upon the need to formulate marketing and branding Strategies to promote Made in Pakistan, facilitate international buying houses to establish offices in Pakistan and initiate mass level training programmes especially for SMEs and women for Skill development.

The ECC of the cabinet will also consider the provision of additional quantities of wheat to KP, AJK, and Utility Stores Corporation, National Freight and Logistic policy (NFLP) of Pakistan and supplementary grant of Rs2.268 billion to HEC.