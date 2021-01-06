Share:

MULTAN - A labourer was run over by a speeding car on main road Purana Adda in Daira Din Pannah. Police and eye witnesses said that the labourer was going somewhere on his motorcycle when a speeding car crushed him while overtaking a tractor trolley. Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries of head, the driver of the car fled away from the scene. Locals took the wounded labour to nearby hospital from where he was referred to Nishtar Hospital after providing the first aid. The labourer was identified as Chaudhary Saleem who was father of three children.