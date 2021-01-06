Share:

ISLAMABAD - Galyat, a small but fascinating tourist destination located 8400m above the sea level, has emerged as most popular resort in the country, attracting 90 per cent of local tourists during the winter season.

“The resort has broken all the past records in drawing tourists during winter,” Galyat Development Authority Spokesman Ahsan Hameed told APP Tuesday.

He said Murree Hills once remained on top of the travel list of tourists, but now it had started losing its charm among families due to certain reasons.

“Thousands of tourists are entering Galyat every day to witness snow-clad mountains of its various valleys. Hotels in Galyat are witnessing full booking since start of snowfall in the area,” he said while pointing out snow deposits that had reached 14-inch height.

To a query, the spokesman said all the available resources were being utilised to facilitate the tourists, coming to visit the scenic valleys of Galyat from various parts of the country.

He said the GDA had issued a travel advisory to inform the tourists and locals for traveling on slippery roads. He urged the tourists to travel in daylight and use chains to tread on snow.

Ahsan said it was imperative for tourists to mechanically examine their vehicles and fill their fuel tanks prior to embarking on the Galyat tour.