Share:

ISLAMABAD -A lightning strike killed a 15-year-old Afghan national girl in Pindh Langarial at D-12 Sector of federal capital while six people got injured in a road traffic accident in Rawalpindi, informed sources on Tuesday. According to details, lightning strike on a house in Pindh Langarial of D-12 Sector killing an Afghan national girl namely Sabira Bibi (15). The dead body of the girl was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) for autopsy. Police officers and other officers of district government visited the area to collect information, sources said. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat tweeted, “A 15-year-old girl died of lightning in a slum near Sector D-12 Islamabad. Very unfortunate news. Never heard about such an incident in Islamabad before. May Allah give patience to the bereaved. Stay safe everyone,” Meanwhile, six persons sustained injuries in a road traffic accident on Mandra Road, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman. He added a speeding truck hit an APV van from behind at GT Road Mandra. Resultantly, six people riding in APV sustained critical injuries. The victims were moved to hospital for medical treatment where they have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed, Nusrat Bibi, Muskan, Nabeela, Muhammad Adil and Saima Shehzadi.