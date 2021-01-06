Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has praised the research work in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for reviving cotton known as the silver crop.

He highly appreciated the cotton varieties developed by the researchers of the University, fit in short window and mature within 120 days. The Governor also acknowledged the leadership of Engr. Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor providing congenial environment for teaching and research ensuring quality education as well as enhancing students enrolment up to 15000 during the current semester. Prof Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chairman Plant Breeding and Genetics Department and Director ORIC briefed the Chancellor about the latest cotton varieties showing remarkable progress under conditions of drought, high temperature and successful against diseases like curl leave virus and white fly having high density per acre with enhanced yield.

On this occasion, Khalid Khoker, President Pakistan Kisan Itehad and Ch Naseer from Fatima Fertilizer were also present.

Livestock department holds rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Directorates of Livestock of Bahawalpur Division and Cholistan jointly organised a rally in connection with Kashmir Self Determination Day on Tuesday. The rally started from Livestock Complex and concluded at Crafts Bazaar. Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Peerzada led the rally. Officers and staff of Livestock Department participated in the rally. The participants vowed to stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their right to self determination.

They chanted slogans in favour of Kashmir and Pakistan Armed Forces.