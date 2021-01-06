Share:

Prime Minister's Special Representative on Religious Harmony, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has emphasized government's commitment to stamp out terrorism from the Pakistan.

During a media briefing in Islamabad today, he said we are fully aware of Indian subversive designs to destabilize Pakistan.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic terrorist incident in Mach.

Hafiz further said foes of Pakistan will not succeed in creating a sectarian hatred amongst the people.

Moreover, speaking on a recent incident of desecration of a Hindu temple in Karak by a mob, Tahir Ashrafi said elements involved in setting the temple on fire have been arrested and will be penalized as per law.

He also conveyed of welcoming the agreement between Qatar and Saudi Arabia at Gulf Cooperation Council.