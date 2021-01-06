Share:

MULTAN - Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that incumbent government raised the Kashmir issue effectively at international forums.

Talking to media, she stated that United Nations (UN) should take notice of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). On January 5, 1949, UN had guaranteed the provision of right of self determination to Kashmiris and it should also ensured implementation of it as early as possible, she added. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as an ambassador of Kashmiri people and reframing Kashmir issue globally.

Zartaj Gul said that Pakistani nation standing by the Kashmiris in their struggle for right of self-determination. Rallies in support of Kashmiris were taken out across the country which was an expression of sentiments of people for innocent Kashmiris. The minister said that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

MEPCO apprehends 94 electricity pilferers

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 94 electricity pilferers, during operation by special task force, during last 24 hours. According to official sources, the pilferers managed theft of 133,000 units and they were imposed fine over Rs 1.8 millions. The task force conducted raids in Multan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and Bahawalngar. The piferers were found involved in meter tempering, direct supply, meter dead, meter screen wash etc.

BZU ex chairman Edu deptt Dr Ahamd Farooq dies

BZU former Chairman of Education Department, Dr Ahmad Faoorq Mash’hadi died at his residence in Wapda Town here on Tuesday. Funeral prayer of Dr Mash’hadi was offered at Wapda town attended by his university colleagues and relatives. Among others, Chairman Education deptt, Dr Khalid Khursheed, ASA president, Dr Abdul Sattar Malik, faculty of education deptt offered the funeral.

Meanwhile, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi in his condolence message expressed grief over the demise of retd professor. He extended his heart felt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for high pedestal of the deceased in Jannah. BZU Director Media, Dr Umer Farooq Zain, said that Dr Mashadi qualified his PhD in Urdu from Bradford University, UK. He authored several books and was the founding member of education deptt, Dr Zain stated.

UN asked to discourage human rights violations in IIOJK: Mahindar Pall Singh

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and provincial parliamentary secretary on human rights Mahindar Pall Singh on Tuesday stressed upon United Nations (UN) to take notice of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to media here, MPA Singh stated that UN should ensure implementation on its resolutions. UN should play its important role in delivery of rights to the people of Kashmir. UN should be highly vigilant across the globe on issues related to human rights especially. The international body should fulfill people’s demands in protecting human rights. He, however expressed sympathy with people of IIOJK and hoped that their struggle for their right of self-determination would surely succeed.