LAHORE - Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the government has signed agreements with companies for generation of cheap electricity.

Talking to media after the signing ceremony of Land Lease Agreement for 100-MW Solar Power Project here on Tuesday, she said the plant would be set up in Layyah at a total cost of $57 million.

Flanked by Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Dr Firdous Ashiq said that the project would add 200 million units of cheap electricity to the national grid.

“The government will purchase electricity at 3.7 cents as compared to 14.1 during the past regime. Confidence of foreign investors has been restored due to transparent and investor-friendly policies of the government”, she said.

Unlike in the past, the PTI government was moving towards sustainable sources of cheap electricity and the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was determined for composite development of the province, she added. She said the rights of people of South Punjab had been abused in the past but now it’s time for compensation and the PTI government would fulfill all the promises.

SACM said the previous government caused huge loss to the national exchequer by implementing expensive energy projects and burdened the nation. She said the PML-N government focused more on Lahore and the development was limited to Raiwind only.

The PML-N government was only interested in such projects which gave them high kick-backs, she added. She said that the Punjab government condemned the terrorist activity in Mach area of Balochistan in which 11 coalminers were killed and the vandalism at a KP temple.

To a question, Dr Firdous said that hopelessness and helplessness was prevailing in the camp of PDM. She said the Calibri Queen was making hue and cry in the desert of Bahawalpur but there was no one to rescue her. She alleged that Maulana Fazlur Rehman forced madrassa students to take part in Bahawalpur rally. PPP had betrayed PML-N, whereas Maulana Sherani and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed had exposed Maulana, she added. She said the narrative of Maryam Nawaz was different than that of Shehbaz Sharif that’s why she always preferred Maulana over her uncle and cousin. She said the wish of Maryam Safdar to get the highest status of political martyrdom would not be fulfilled. The PTI government believed in the rule of law, she asserted.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Akhtar Malik said that 100-MW Solar Power Project in Layyah is the cheapest project in history of the country as the electricity cost of the project is Rs5.50 per unit as compared to Rs25 per unit of Quaid-e-Azam Solar project by the former government. He said Layyah Solar Power Project would prove to be a game changer as it would create 50,000 job opportunities for the people of Southern Punjab.

He said that the PML-N banned alternative sources of eco-friendly energy in the province due to kickbacks in the RLNG agreements, which the PTI government lifted.