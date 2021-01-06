Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday decided to grant honorarium to ‘Aaimma Masajid’ across the province from the start of upcoming financial year. Around 22,000 ‘Aaimaa Masajid’ (prayer leaders) will be granted monthly honorarium of Rs10,000 each.

The provincial government will spend an amount of approximately Rs23 million per month and an amount of around Rs2.5 billion per annum on the scheme. This was decided in a meeting of KP Auqaf Department held with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Besides KP Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Auqaf Zahoor Shakir and Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Shahid Sohail, the meeting was attended by other concerned high ups.

Briefing the meeting about the progress made so far on the grant of honorarium to ‘Aaimma Masajid,’ it was informed that through district administrations data of all ‘Aaimma Masajid’ in the settled districts of the province had been collected for grant of honorarium.

Addressing the meeting Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the high ups of the department to expedite work on data collection of ‘Aaimma Masajid’ in the newly merged districts as well and to complete all arrangements to provide honorarium to ‘Aaimma Masajid’ across the province from July 01 2021.

The Chief Minister said that besides provision of solar energy to all the masajid and madaris, the provincial government would fulfil their all other requirements on priority basis.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about reforms initiatives being introduced in the department to strengthen it on modern lines and the proposed business plan to ensure better utilisation of the commercial properties of Auqaf across the province and a number of important decisions were taken to this effect.

It was decided in principle to ban further extension in the lease period of commercial properties of the department with the aim to revise the existing rents of these properties and bring them at par with the existing market rates. The meeting was informed that revision of the existing rate of rents of these properties would increase the provincial government revenue up to thousand percent.

The meeting also discussed in detail various measures including digitisation of records, synchronisation of land record of the department with that of revenue record, introducing an efficient system of financial management and internal audit and administrative restructuring to ensure good governance, transparency and efficiency in the affairs of the department and improve its overall working capacity.

The Chief Minister directed the high ups of the department for effective measures to remove illegal encroachment on the properties of the department and to expedite work on the computerisation/digitisation of all the records to enhance the efficiency of the department.